Great performances - and some personal best times - for Harriers

Parkrun action once again dominated the race calendar for members of Alnwick Harriers, with some great performances along the way.

At the Pastures, in Alnwick, the club’s very own Graham Simpson won the race in a very good 17.30.

Personal bests at the Pastures were notched by Jon Archer, Euan Friend, Ian Stephenson, Emma Givens, Mairi Campbell, Alison Hutchings, Mel Whewell, George Williams, Lorna Stephenson and Kim Bronze.

Pastures results: 1 Graham Simpson 17:30; 5 Jon Archer 19:26; 22 Euan Friend 23:35; 25 Ian Stephenson 24:05; 29 Emma Givens 24:46; 30 Mark Latham 24:59; 41 Keith Shotton 25:51; 55 Peter Lindley 27:32; 64 Beverley Blythe 28:14; 66 Chris Friend 28:30; 67 Mairi Campbell 28:35; 79 Alison Hutchings 29:38; 80 Mel Whewell 29:40; 81 George Williams 29:43; 86 Lorna Stephenson 30:51; 88 Kim Bronze 31:06.

At Druridge Bay, there were some outstanding performances, with a host of PBs.

One of these PBs went to Ollie Telfer, who is developing into a quality runner. The Junior Harrier continued his fine run of form with a speedy 17.38, to come fourth overall and finish first Alnwick Harrier.

Fellow Junior, Ben Murray-John, is also running very well and he came sixth in a great PB of 18.12.

Alnwick’s David Milne was also inside the top 10, clocking 18.44 – while pushing his little one in a pram around the course! Cracking effort!

It was a good day at the office for Laurence Reeves, Chris Stewart, Anna-Grace Harvey, Karen Leeson and Sharon Mungall, who all grabbed PBs.

Once again, Alnwick Harrier Carole Page won the women’s race, finishing 28th overall in 21.22.

Druridge results: 4 Ollie Telfer 17:38; 6 Ben Murray-John18:12; 9 David Milne 18:44; 11 Laurence Reeves 19:08; 18 Paul White 20:02; 25 Robert Baddeley 21:09; 28 Carole Page 21:22; 38 Mel Steer 22:49; 51 Chris Stewart 23:26; 97 Anna-Grace Harvey 26:17; 124 Brenda Mallen 27:51; 125 Peter Embleton 27:51; 126 David Cooper 27:52; 127 Karen Leeson 27:52; 146 Sharon Mungall 28:53; 147 Rebecca Heeley 28:56; 158 Nell Gair 29:40; 174 Melanie Brigid Buchanan 30:25; 242 Jennifer Knight 38:06; 246 Linda Patterson 39:11.

Other parkrun results:

Gateshead - 230 Mark Hume 35:00.

Lochend Woods - 59 John ROSS 27:58.

Newcastle - 170 Robert Enser 22:34.

Workington - 62 Richard Eastoe 27:39; 149 Gay Eastoe 46:19.

In other 5K action away from parkrun, Philip Lee ran a 24.40 at the Temple Park 5K where he finished 47th overall.

Elsewhere, Leila and Talia Thompson had a good start to the outdoor athletics season, competing in the North East Throws Festival at Whitley Bay on Sunday.

Talia won silver medals in both the shot putt and discus and Leila took silver and gold in shot and javelin. Leila’s winning throw was a personal best of 17.47m.

One missed result from the weekend before – Bev Blythe put in a strong run at the Dark Skies Run @ Kielder 10. She completed the course – more 11 miles than 10 – in 1:47:51.