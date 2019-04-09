Fenwick achieves second double of race career at Morpeth Pt-2-Pt

With the second highest number of entries in the country, the Morpeth Point-to-Point provided excellent entertainment for the crowds that flocked in from Morpeth and beyond on Sunday.

Laura Fenwick secured the second double of her career but this time on her own horses, Abbeyview and Rushour Ryan.

Both horses are jointly owned with her parents Sarah (who does a lot of the training) and John, together with Sarah’s cousin Derek Milburn.

Laura beat her housemate, Amie Waugh, to take the Members Race on Abbeyview. In only his third race with them, Rushour Ryan lived up to his name and led from start to finish with some spectacular jumping to take the Trainbase Construction Training Restricted Race by some nine lengths.

Laura said: “He wanted to go to the front and was enjoying himself so much I thought I would just let him go and just see what happened.”.

Well, clearly those are the tactics for Rushour Ryan as he crossed the line with his ears pricked and thoroughly enjoying himself.

Probably the most exciting race of the day was the Beacon Creative Conditions Race, which gave Tabitha Threadgall her first ever win on her family’s Habbie Simpson.

After a battle up the finishing straight with More Madness, Tabitha rode a strong finish to cross the line two lengths in the lead. Tabitha said: “After three years racing, that was my 12th ride and my first winner!”

All the sponsors enjoyed a fabulous day’s racing, hospitality and a chance to meet the jockeys, owners and trainers.

Main sponsors, Morpeth-based St James’s Place Wealth Management, entertained their guests with an excellent hog roast and enjoyed presenting the prizes.

James Richfield, of St James’s Place, said: “Everybody had a great day and we hope to do it again next year.”

Results:

Race 1: 1st Abbeyview, jockey Laura Fenwick; 2nd Notebook, Amie Waugh.

Race 2: 1st Raleah Mountain, Rory Bevin; 2nd & 3rd deadheat Fashionistalady, R Wilson; and French Ticket, K Alexander.

Race 3: 1st Meldrum Lad, Becky Smith; 2nd Nicki’s Nipper, Amie Waugh; 3rd Roderick Random, C Dun.

Race 4: 1st Racing Pulse, J Alexander; 2nd Wicked Spice, L Hodkins; 3rd Border Breaker, N Orpwood.

Race 5: 1st Monte Alban, J Wright; 2nd Takethepunishment, N Orpwood; 3rd Wayupinthebox, R Bevin.

Race 6: 1st Habbie Simpson, T Threadgall; 2nd More Madness, J Alexander.

Race 7: 1st Rushour Ryan, Laura Fenwick; 2nd Afterclass, A McClung; 3rd Starlight Court.