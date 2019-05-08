Crombie third in Burnmouth Brae Race

It’s been another busy week for Alnwick Harriers and the latest results are:

Keswick half-marathon - 153 Simon Brown 1:42:45.

Burnmouth Brae 5K - 3 Bruce Crombie 19.22.

Parkruns:

Druridge Bay - 5 Paul White 19:49; 7 Robert Baddeley 20:53; 13 Carole Page 21:49 (second female); 17 Harris Hall 22:04 (PB); 18 Phil Hall 22:05; 28 Chris Stewart 23:09 (PB); 42 Justine Norman 24:27; 48 Philip Lee 24:44; 63 Caro Fentiman 25:53 (PB); 80 Anna-Grace Harvey 27:16; 84 George Williams 27:30; 102 Melanie Brigid Buchanan 29:16; 134 Karen Leeson 31:00.

Pastures - 19 Neil Hamilton 24:49; 27 Tania Conway 26:57 (second female); 28 Peter Lindley 27:15; 51 Kim Bronze 35:45.

Aviemore - 22 Ian WStephenson 23:38; 58 Lorna Stephenson 29:54.

Crissy Field - 31 Jo Powell (PB and third female) 22:17.

Isabel Trail - 62 Alice Tetley-Paul 24:12.

Rising Sun - 279 Carol Wall 29:59 (PB); 324 Victoria Matthews 31:30.

Whitley Bay - 63 David Hindmarsh 22:59.

Workington - 144 Richard Eastoe 39:51; 152 Gay Eastoe 42:22.

* Seven Junior Harriers from school years 3 to 6 competed in the second North of Tyne Athletics Network Grand Prix on Saturday.

Very cold, windy conditions made the competition tough, but the athletes competed well. In the year 3 age group Cecy Findlay competed for the first time and Alicia Purvis had another good competition winning both the 400m and howler throw.

In the year 6 category (U12) Leila Thompson had another good day running personal bests in the 100m and 800m and winning the long jump and howler throw. An excellent set of results from all the athletes.

On the previous weekend, Millie Breese was selected to represent the North East team in the London Mini Marathon.

Millie, taking part as the younger year in her age group, had a superb race, running the three-mile course in 18min 14sec, finishing in an excellent 34th position.

* The 2019 Les Allcorn 10k and Junior Fun Run take place on Tuesday.

The races are among the most scenic in the region, taking runners through the stunning Hulne Park, in Alnwick.

The 3k Junior Fun Run starts at 6pm, while the multi-terrain 10k begins at 7pm.

For more information, including prices, visit website at http://www.alnwickharriers.co.uk