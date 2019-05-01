Combined Alnwick/Blyth team win opening youth league meet

It was a busy weekend of race action for Alnwick Harriers with runners at the London Marathon, in parkrun action and competing in 10k trails.

Alnwick had two entries in the London marathon with Kim Moralee finishing in 3:40:56 and Cris Atwell in 4:07:26.

Other results from senior athletes at the weekend were:

Druridge Bay parkrun - 13 Tony Jackson 22:05; 32 Philip Lee 24:11 (PB); 59 Anna-Grace Harvey 26:54; 65 Jennifer Knight 27:09 (PB); 84 Melanie Brigid Buchanan 28:47; 88 Sharon Mungall 29:13; 93 Rebecca Heeley 29:25.

Pastures parkrun - 4 Michael Telfer 21:02 (PB); 11 Ian Stephenson 23:23 (PB); 13 Karen Kelly 23:56 (PB, First female); 24 Tania Conway 26:45 (Third female); 26 Peter Lindley 27:33; 31 Keith Shotton 28:48; 39 Lorna Stephenson 30:23 (PB); 41 Linda Patterson 32:46.

Plean parkrun - 43 Gay Eastoe 32:08 (PB); 44 Richard Eastoe 32:10 (PB).

Brockwell parkrun, Herne Hill - 154 Diana Weightman 24:57 (PB).

Lochend Woods parkrun - 2 Dave Richardson 18:27.

Blyth Links parkrun - 25 David Hindmarsh 20:56.

Terry O’Gara Memorial 5K - 95 Carole Page 20:12 (First in VF55).

Washington Trail 10k - 110 Dave Bartrum 55:20; 247 Maureen Bartrum 1:04:12; 324 Carol Davison 1:11:31.

Run Durham Hamsterley 10k - 88 Paul Robinson 53:19.

Cheviot Trail Series Race 2 – Ingram to Wooler - 5 Bruce Crombie 01.09.18; 12 Adam Fletcher 01.15.20; 68 Bridget Peberdy 01.36.10; 130 Mairi Campbell 01.48.56.

* On Sunday, 33 Alnwick Junior Harriers travelled to Churchill Playing Fields, Whitley Bay, to join with Blyth Running Club to host the first NEYDL athletics competition of the season.

Many of the athletes and their parents set themselves the task of baking cakes which were sold on the day to raise money to help support the event.

It was a brilliant start to the season for the Blyth and Alnwick combined team who managed to win the event and take the league lead scoring the most points.

The club had success across the full range of track and field events.

Eight athletes competed for the first time demonstrating great confidence and determination scoring points for the team and contributing to the overall score.

Many of the experienced athletes achieved early season personal bests and a significant number achieved top three placings.

Oscar Chisholm and Alfie Temple (U13) both won their 100m heats and Sam Potts was overall winner in the U15 girls 100m (13.7s).

Harris Hall (U13) had a good race winning the 200m in 30.9s.

In the middle distance races, Hannah Johnston (U15) ran a new 800m club record of 2min 30s to finish as runner up and Ollie Telfer (U17) won the 1500m just half a second outside his own club record of 4min 23.5s.

The throwing events provided most successful for the club. Harris Hall and Leila Thompson won the U13 javelin and Antje Hall set a new club record of 25.35m winning the U17 women’s competition.

In the Shot, Euan Friend and Talia Thompson won the U15 boys and girls categories and then they both also won the discus setting new club records of 23.34m and 20.94m!

Maddy Hall (U17) had an excellent day establishing new records in both the discus (16.39) and the hammer (20.97), Maddy was runner up and winner in these events.

Finlay Telfer (U15) won his hammer throw beating his own club record with an excellent throw of 18.80m.

Final results - Blyth/Alnwick 613, Blaydon 462, Jarrow/Phoenix 449, Tynedale 439, Wallsend/Gosforth 429, South Shields/Elswick 294.