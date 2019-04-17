Busy weekend for senior and junior members of Harriers

Plenty of Alnwick Harriers were in race action at the weekend.

First off, at the weekly parkruns, there were some good performances by club members.

At Druridge Bay, Paul White was first home for the club, finishing in 20.02.

Results - 6 Paul White 20:02; 15 David Barnes 21:49; 22 Jo Powell 22:48; 32 Peter Embleton 23:35; 55 Philip Lee 25:06; 105 Alison Hutchings 29:12.

Results from other parkruns were:

Crystal Palace - 124 Caro Fentiman 26:13.

Newbiggin - 27 Chris Stewart 23:36.

Workington - 64 Richard Eastoe 26:29; 165 Gay Eastoe 41:52.

Away from parkrun, Alnwick Harriers put in good displays at other races, including the Cragside 10K.

There were numerous age and gender victories for the club, with Carole Page first home for the club, fourth female overall and victor of the V55 category.

Diana Weightman was second in the V55 class, while Mel Steer topped the V50 section. Sarah Spiller was second in the V45 category, Bridget Peberdy won the V60 class and George Williams was second in the V70 section.

Results - 47 Carole Page 44:11; 79 Lisa Baston 45:52; 126 Diana Weightman 47:55; 131 Mel Steer 48:05; 145 Sarah Spiller 48:34; Paul Robinson 50:42; 250 Bridget Peberdy 52:55; 319 Helen Dickinson 57:26; 321 Mairi Campbell 56:57; 348 George Williams 58:35; 372 Peter Lindley 1:00:50; 450 Camilla Campbell 1:07:56.

In what was a cracking weekend for Mel Steer, she followed up her fine display at Cragside by winning the F50 prize at the Druridge Bay Half-marathon, and coming fourth female overall.

Results - 218 Mel Steer 1:44:40; 35 Paul Dellbridge 2:18:08.

Elsewhere, hardy Ian Stephenson tackled Round 2 of the Kong MMM. It was a very tough course, which saw him take on some challenging crags.

Juniors

Although summer isn’t quite here yet, the athletics season is in full flow and a core of Alnwick Harrier Junior athletes are competing well.

Firstly, Talia and Leila Thompson competed two weeks ago in Middlesbrough at the Kieran Maxwell Memorial meeting.

Both girls were involved in the throwing events and Talia (U15) took silver medal in both the shot put and discus.

Leila (U13) also gained a silver medal in the shot, but went one better in the javelin to win with a personal best throw of 17.47m

Last Saturday the first NOTAN (North of Tyne Athletics Network) Minor’s Athletic Meeting took place at Churchill playing fields, Whitley Bay.

The youngest age groups (Y3 to Y6) compete in four disciplines and their combined points contribute to their overall score on the day.

Competing in a sprint, jump, middle distance race and howler throw the young athletes aim to improve on their combined performance as the summer season progresses.

Alesia Purvis and Lucy McGowen competed well in the Y3 competition, Alesia had a fantastic race winning the 400m race.

In the Y6 competition, Leila Thompson had a great day winning the howler throw and long jump with personal best performances. Lelia also came third in the 100m to finish a fantastic day.

On Sunday, Talia, Leila and Oscar Chisholm took part in the Gateshead Open meeting. At the windy and cold stadium, Talia threw first in the shot and managed an excellent throw of 10.31m to win her category.

Leila managed a personal best throw of 7.50m to win the U13 event ranking her number 1 in the North East so far this year!Both girls also managed excellent second place positions in their javelin competitions.