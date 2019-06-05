Another busy weekend - and some PB’s - for Alnwick athletes

It’s been another busy week for Alnwick Harriers - here are their results.
Druridge Bay parkrun - 3 Paul White 18:45; 29 Jo Powell 22:35 (PB); 35 Euan Friend 23:27; 43 Alice Tetley-Paul 24:22; 54 Alexandra Harwood 25:01; 63 Rebecca Heeley 25:31 (PB); 68 Lindsey Davidson 25:38; 69 Peter Embleton 25:39; 77 Ruth Doctor 26:44; 96 John Ross 27:12; 98 David Cooper 27:16; 108 George Williams 27:52; 123 Sharon Mungall 28:41 (PB).
Pastures - 2 Graham Syers 21:22; 9 Tim Falconer 23:39; 18 Keith Shotton 26:45; 44 Linda Patterson 32:22.
Blyth Links - 58 Philip Lee 23:32.
Gateshead - 288 Mark Hume 35:52.
Sheffield Hallam - 694 Kim Bronze 45:01.
Workington - 147 Richard Eastoe 39:46; 156 Gay Eastoe 57:05.
Bamburgh 10k - 27 Steve Patterson (2nd V40) 40:55; 70 Lisa Baston (3rd FV35) 45:05; 82 Jo Powell (3rd FV45) 46:11; 88 Tony Jackson 46:30; 323 George Williams 56:18; 381 Sharon Mungall 58:31; 382 Alison Hutchings 58:31; 389 Debbie Potter 59:36; 452 Karen Leeson 1:01:44.
Northumberland Pride LGBT 5k Alnwick - 22 Cris Atwell 24:16; 69 Joanne Morrison 31:57.
Grasmere Gallop Trail Race - 17k Race: Ian Stephenson 1:39:04 (PB); 10k Race: Lorna Stephenson 1:18:35.