Amazing Jim completes 300th marathon at the age of 73

Superfit pensioner Jim Manford has completed his 300th marathon – at the sprightly age of 73.

The Warkworth grandfather clocked 4hours 46minutes 16seconds in Sunday’s Copenhagen Marathon.

The incredible feat makes him eligible to be included on the World Megamarathon Ranking list.

“It was my 102nd overseas marathon run in 55 different countries to date with another five new countries booked within the year – Chisinau in Moldova; Shanghai, China; Penang Bridge, Malaysia; Wanganui, New Zealand, and Muscat, Oman,” said Jim.

“It was the 24th marathon I’ve run in the past calendar year and also my 70th marathon since turning 70.”

He has now set his sights on making it 100.

There’s certainly no time to put his feet up and celebrate – Jim’s next run is this weekend’s Liverpool Marathon.

Jim can also include author alongside his amazing talent for distance running. He has just published his 10th book in his Marathon Tourism series. Called Island Marathons, it provides a runner’s guide to island-based marathons around the world.