Alnwick members ‘Tri’ Druridge

VO2 Max held their annual Northumberland Triathlon at Druridge Bay Country Park on June 2 and was well attended by members of Alnwick Triathlon Club.

The race was a sprint and standard distance and this year held an Aqua Bike race.

The day started off cold and rainy but thankfully cleared up towards the end of the race! The swim took place in the warm(ish) shallow water of Ladyburn lake followed by a bike ride which travels along the coastal route then a multi lap run in the park.

Great results were achieved by the team including podium positions.

Also on June 2, Chester Tri Cub held their Deva triathlon and Vee Pollock travelled down to take part.

Race Day saw competitors off at 7am. The water was a balmy 16.5 degrees and the flow of the river so slow that all of the scum was visible on the top.

The bike leg was two laps, with a tour round the glamorous Wrexham Industrial Estate on the first, followed by a multi lap run on dirt tracks and uncut grass. Unfortunately Vee had been poorly in the weeks up to the race and with a raging temperature of 38.5 bowed out after the first lap

Last weekend saw Tania Conway and Trixie Potter venture out to Lake Windermere to take part in the middle distance Great North Swim Run Event, a total of 14.5miles tied together and consisting of 4 runs and 4 swims. Following a strong first run and swim, the second run proved to be challenging with a number of hills and a bull !!! The pair competed well and had a fin ishing time of 3:29:08.