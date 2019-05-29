Alnwick/Blyth team take a step closer to league promotion

It’s been another busy spell for Alnwick Harriers with parkruns and junior athletes competing in the Development League.

The Alnwick/Blyth junior athletics team took a further step closer to league promotion at Monkton.

The 55-strong team competed in wet slippy conditions across a whole range of athletic events to secure another win against five other North East clubs.

The team result is based upon the two best scoring athletes from each club who compete across all the age groups in every running, jumping and throwing discipline.

To maximise your score it requires the athletes to compete in up to three events. This generally means all the team members are taking on an event that may not be particularly strong at.

However, the positive attitude of all the juniors saw them trying hard and pushing themselves to their limit. This year discus has been introduced as an U13 event and Kate Burn, Tilly Hall and Leila Thompson took on the challenge. Leila threw the furthest managing a good throw of 14.55m.

In the U17 men’s competition, Euan Friend won the discus with a throw of 22.6m.

Javelin was the team’s most successful throwing event on this occasion with wins by Ruaridh Batley and Leila Thompson (U13), Gregor Batley and Talia Thompson (U15) and Antje Hall (U17). In the shot put there were third places for Noah Hall, Leila Thompson, Euan Friend and Talia Thompson managed first place in her category. There were also good throws from Xara Purvis and Ellie Price.

In the hammer throw, Maddy Hall won the U17 women’s competition and Talia Thompson secured her third victory of the day. Finlay Telfer was runner up in his category.

On the track there were some excellent 800m times run, Hannah Johnston (U15) and Sam Potts had a fast race with Hannah finishing in second place breaking her own Club record with an excellent time of 2 min 27s. Ollie Telfer won the U17 men’s race with an excellent personal best time of 2 min 7s.

In the 1500m, Jack Price (U13) finished third in his first ever race and Gregor Batley and Max Murray-John ran good times of 4:52 and 4:58 in the U15 race.

In the sprints, Oscar Chisholm (U13B) won the 75m hurdles and in the 100m Sam Potts ran an excellent time of 13.9s to win U15 girls’ race.

Lauren Brown was runner-up in the U15 girls’ high jump and Lilia Purvis (U13) also had a good competition in wet difficult conditions. Katie Lou Friend, Charlotte Hughes and Eve Dixon supported each other well in the U15 girls long jump and Eleanor Heeley and Kate Burn did well in the U13 category. U13 boys Oscar Chisholm and Alfie Temple and Oscar Chisholm had good jumps also.

Good results across all the events earned the Alnwick Blyth team another excellent match win with 605 points. Blaydon were second on 551 and Tynedale third on 522.

Parkrun races:

Druridge Bay - 27 David Hindmarsh 22:10; 105 Karen Leeson 28:41.

Pastures - 2 Michael Telfer 20:46; 6 Tim Falconer 21:33; 17 Keith Shotton 25:06; 21 Philip Lee 26:07; 34 George Williams 29:51; 37 Linda Patterson 30:25.

Gateshead - 224 Mark Hume 34:36.

Jersey - 142 Chris Friend 27:18.

Portobello - 314 Alice Tetley-Paul 32:55.

Sheffield Hallam - 597 Kim Bronze 34:46.

Workington - 103 Richard Eastoe 39:02; 111 Gay Eastoe 43:39.

Druridge Bay 10k - 7 Laurence Reeves 39.40; 42 Lisa Baston 46.16; 55 Tony Jackson 47.19; 64 Jo Powell 48.05; 66 Angela Embleton 48.11; 69 Diana Weightman 48.19; 76 Karen Kelly 49.04; 81 Sarah Spiller 49.17; 89 Adam Spiller 49.42; 90 Neil Hamilton 49.54; 98 Ian Stephenson 50.56; 107 Emma Givens 52.00; 108 Mark Latham 52.01; 110 Philip Lee 52.05; 129 Chris Stewart 53.16; 143 Louise Callaghan 54.20; 156 Rachel Armit McCoy 55.08; 202 George Williams 58.17; 260 Debbie Potter 1.02.41; 274 Alison Hutchings 1.03.58; 366 Neil Gair 1.14.15

In the Junior race at the Druridge Bay event, Alnwick Harriers took the top three finishes, with Ollie Telfer first, Millie Breese second and Lauren Brown third.

George Ogle Memorial - 26 Tim Falconer 40:50; 48 Jo Powell 43:17; 66 Diana Weightman 45:00; 72 Ian Stephenson 45:44; 115 Louise Callaghan 50:12; 140 Jennifer Knight 52:25; 158 John Ross 54:01; 167 Jocelyn Bolam 55:18.

Cheviot Trail Marathon - 1 Bruce Crombie 4:04:44; 2 Mike Telfer 4:18:32; 20 Alice Tetley-Paul 5:41:52.

23 Bridget Peberdy 5:47:18