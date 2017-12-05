Moralee bags a hat-trick of tries in Alnwick’s big home victory

Alnwick RFC 49-7 Malton & Norton

A hat-trick of tries from Peter Moralee set Alnwick up for a comfortable victory over Malton & Norton at Greensfield on Saturday.

Smailes opened the scoring after a good move involving Cuthbert and Burn and with the conversion added the home side led 7-0.Moralee then went over for his first try and with Bird adding a penalty the Northumbrians found themselves 15-0 in front.

Moralee then ran on to a chip through by Richardson for a 20-0 advantage and Alnwick were coasting.

Moralee then went over to complete his first-half treble which made it 25-0, but the opposition showed that the home side should not rest on their laurels when they took advantage of Bird being sin-binned to go over for a converted try which cut the deficit to 25-7. However, Smails added his second try just before the break, which was converted, and Alnwick led 32-7 at half-time.

In the second half Bird scored a fine individual try when he shrugged off six tackles to go over, the conversion making it 39-7.A converted try and penalty then saw the home side close out the match.