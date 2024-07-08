Mitford's Mallaburn bowls Embleton over in big win
Alex Kirtley also took three wickets as they had the visitors all out for just 61 in 17.5 overs.
Paul Carss hit 35 for Embleton before he was caught by Joss Parker off Matty Edwards but five of the side walked for ducks and two went for one.
Kirtley was 21 not out as Mitford soon chased down the total, Parker being caught himself by Graham Stevenson off Cameron Thorpe for 15 the only wicket to fall.
Ben Baker was 18 not out off eight balls as he cracked three 4s and a 6 to wrack up the victory.
Mitford are currently second in the table behind Bedlington.
The seconds conceded their game at Berwick.
This weekend, the Mitford first team visit the Warkworth seconds and the second team are at home to the Cramlington seconds.
