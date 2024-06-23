Mitford win; defeats for seconds at Morpeth and Mitford
Patel was 3-26 and Wall 3-17 as they bowled the visitors all out for 188 and responded by hitting 190/9 in the 38th over to collect 30 points.
Wicket keeper Jonathon Lees notched 37 and Ben Baker 36 as highest scorers in the run chase while Patel was 10 not out.
Morpeth seconds were beaten by 88 runs at Ashington Rugby in Division Four, however.
The hosts elected to bat first and notched 200/6 while Morpeth could only muster 112 all out in response.
Mitford seconds also went down to defeat as they were beaten by nine wickets at second-placed Wooler in Division Six North.
Skipper Jack Findlayson top scored with 34 and Paul McKenna made 27 in the total of 110 all out while the hosts responded by hitting 112/1.
Third-placed Mitford are at Civil Service, Morpeth seconds host Consett seconds and Mitford seconds take on Stobswood Welfare seconds this weekend.
