Mitford up to fifth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mitford CC secured a three-wicket victory at Backworth in Division Five (North) of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

Joss Parker scored 63 before being caught and bowled by David Maccoy while Edward Bygrave was 34 not out.

Parker’s opening batting partner Chris Kirtley also impressed for the village side with 32 before walking back to the pavilion lbw to Maccoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker hit ten boundaries from the 74 balls he faced as Mitford made the 156 required to win in 35.1 overs for seven wickets.

They had won the toss and put the hosts in to bat, with a total over 155 for 7 from the 40 overs.

Dan Morgan bowled 3-45 and Paras Patel was 2-23.