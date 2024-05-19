Mitford up to fifth
Mitford CC secured a three-wicket victory at Backworth in Division Five (North) of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.
Joss Parker scored 63 before being caught and bowled by David Maccoy while Edward Bygrave was 34 not out.
Parker’s opening batting partner Chris Kirtley also impressed for the village side with 32 before walking back to the pavilion lbw to Maccoy.
Parker hit ten boundaries from the 74 balls he faced as Mitford made the 156 required to win in 35.1 overs for seven wickets.
They had won the toss and put the hosts in to bat, with a total over 155 for 7 from the 40 overs.
Dan Morgan bowled 3-45 and Paras Patel was 2-23.
The 27 points put Mitford in 5th spot.