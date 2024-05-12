Mitford open cricket season with a win
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mitford CC beat Tillside 2nds by 35 runs in Division Five (North).
The Mitford Park side had seen their four previous fixtures cancelled due to the weather and hit 144 for 6 before bowling the visitors all-out for 109 in 28.2 overs.
Opener Chris Kirtley led the way with 34 before being caught and bowled by Charlie Mulvey while Tony Cook knocked 21.
Wicket keeper Jonathon Lees was 17 not out and Daniel Freedman 30 not out after the 40th over.
Richard Brown took 3-28 in response while Paras Patel was 2-29, Alex Kirtley 2-28, Dan Morgan 2-15 and Edward Bygrave 1-6.