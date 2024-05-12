Mitford open cricket season with a win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mitford CC beat Tillside 2nds by 35 runs in Division Five (North).

The Mitford Park side had seen their four previous fixtures cancelled due to the weather and hit 144 for 6 before bowling the visitors all-out for 109 in 28.2 overs.

Opener Chris Kirtley led the way with 34 before being caught and bowled by Charlie Mulvey while Tony Cook knocked 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wicket keeper Jonathon Lees was 17 not out and Daniel Freedman 30 not out after the 40th over.