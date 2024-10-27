Minor Cup ties this weekend for Rothbury and Morpeth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Bains netted his sixteenth goal of the season in Rothbury’s 2-2 draw at Whitburn & Cleadon.

The impressive number nine topped the scoring charts to lift the Northern Alliance First Division golden boot last season, and he has rocketed straight to the top again this term.

Bains reacted quickest to put away the rebound after a Sam Proudlock effort came back off the crossbar to Rothbury in front after fifteen minutes.

Whitburn equalised through Andrew Smith but captain Kyle Smith added Rothbury’s other as the Coquetdalers took a point from their longest haul of the season but dropped down to fourth due to results elsewhere.

Nathan Grant tucks away Morpeth's goal at Blyth Town Reserves.

Rothbury dominated the early part of the second period but didn’t put away their chances and the hosts grabbed a leveller as Smith netted again in the 65th minute.

The Reds go to Newcastle University A in the third round of the Northumberland FA Minor Cup on Saturday looking to book a spot in the quarter finals.

Morpeth were held to a 1-1 draw at Blyth Town Reserves in Division Two with Nathan Grant on target.

“It was a very close game, but a bad day at the office for us as we played nowhere near the level of the last few weeks,” said a Morpeth official.

“We never really got into a rhythm but defended well with our goalkeeper Ben Donnelly making some brilliant saves and showing real composure.”

Morpeth remain second in the table, eight points behind leaders Whitley Bay Sporting Club, who they host in the Minor Cup this weekend.

North Sunderland, meanwhile, were beaten 4-3 at Walker Central.

Tom Allan scored twice and Robbie Swordy got the other.

The Fishermen, who were narrowly knocked out of the county competition by the Newcastle Uni Students in the previous round, have a free weekend.