Mini-Festival success at Alnwick

Alnwick Rugby Club Mini and Junior sections extended a warm Northumberland welcome to all players, coaches, family and supporters to the 19th consecutive Alnwick Rugby Club Mini Festival on Sunday. In all, there were 85 teams competing from the Under 7s, Under 8s and Under 9s, with more than 550 players from all over Northumberland and beyond.

They played in excess of 400 matches on a glorious day of Festival Rugby.

All the players had fun, showed their fantastic skills and demonstrated the core values of the game; Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship.

A spokesman said: “On behalf of the Alnwick Rugby Football Club Under 9s, a big thank-you goes to all who made this event such a success. It was a lovely way to end to a great season.”