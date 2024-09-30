Milburn on cue in Rose and Thistle pool win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Davey Milburn hit not one, but two, eight ball breaks in the Rose & Thistle's 8-3 win at the Village Inn, Longframlington.

Milburn stood under the lights at the green baize and sent the balls tumbling down the pockets one after another in an awesome solo performance on the night.

Stu Hoyle from the Queen’s Head in Glanton also hit an eight-baller in the opening frame of the team’s opening game of the season against the Gate in the Coquetdale Pool League.

His opponent could only watch on as Hoyle worked his way around the table and then rattled home the black.

It proved a great start for the side, who went on to win 9-2.

Rothbury’s Queen’s Head A were also 9-2 winners against the Turk’s Head B and a much closer contest between the Turk’s A and Queen’s B ended 6-5.