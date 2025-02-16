Mighty Matthew and Max land silver and gold in France

It proved some week for Rothbury Cumberland wrestler Matthew Lamont.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only was he was named the Northumberland Gazette Sports personality of the Year at the Alnwick Town Council awards ceremony – he then secured runners-up spot in the seniors under 90kg category at the Complexe Sportif Le Drogo in Pontivy, France a couple of nights later.

Lamont was competing with a number of other British Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling athletes at the Inscripts Internationaux de Backhold competition against wrestlers from around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Rothbury Academy wrestler Max Bates made it a Coquetdale double as he took the silverware in the juniors under 70kg class.

Matthew Lamont on the podium for England

“Both myself and Max are chuffed to have done well at the Championship in Brittany,” Lamont told the Gazette.

“Max won a close final with a brilliant dynamic throw to get first place in u70 kg junior class with plenty of useful Breton wrestlers. I managed to get a close win in a semifinal against a Spanish wrestler from Léon - they do a similar traditional wrestling style with a belt in that region of Spain - and then came up short against a strong Breton opponent in the final of the u90kg senior class.”

“It’s great to be competing against the top class of wrestlers from France, Scotland, Iceland, Spain, Northumberland, Cumbria and Cornwall, and it’s important to promote the sport and the cultural customs surrounding as much as we can,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very surprised to be awarded the SPOTY award. I’ve never received anything like that before so it feels a bit strange seeing my name on the trophy. World Championship wins are very hard to come by so I’m proud of my work last summer and hopefully will help to give the sport a higher profile in Northumberland.”

“I now have a few months of training before the European wrestling championships in April which will be strong challenge for our English team competing in both Backhold and Gouren (the Breton jacket style of wrestling), and the summer season in Northumberland and Cumbria following that.”