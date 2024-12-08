Members of Alnwick Pickleball Club try Padel

By Steve ONeill
Contributor
Published 8th Dec 2024, 21:30 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 09:12 BST
Alnwick Pickleball Club tries Padel with Steve O'Neill (centre)placeholder image
Alnwick Pickleball Club tries Padel with Steve O'Neill (centre)
At the end of November, eight members of the Alnwick Pickleball Club, based at the Willowburn Leisure Centre, tried out the sporting phenomenon of Padel tennis at Durham Padel Centre.

Drawn together by their common interest in racquet sports, eight Pickleball players, led by former Padel coach, Steve O'Neill, visited the new 9-court Padel facility in Durham. The team had a great day out for only £16 each, including Padel hire, balls, and 90 minutes on court. Steve said "I was fortunate to spend four years in Madrid, where I was introduced to what is now the fastest-growing sport in the world. I joined an international group that met and played three times a week and went on to take a coaching course with one of Spain's top coaches".

To get a feel for Padel, google World Padel Tour or visit Durham Padel or the new facility in Benton, Newcastle. Meanwhile, Steve and the group continue to get their racquet kicks from another fast-growing sport: Pickleball. Played on a badminton court, with a tennis net, paddles, and a plastic ball; two doubles teams battle it out in a fun competitive way that can be enjoyed by anyone from 8-80 years old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To try it out, simply contact the friendly staff at the Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick. Club nights have 20 places and take place between 6-7 pm every Friday. An hour-long session costs just £3 and can be booked via the Places Leisure App.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice