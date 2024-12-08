Members of Alnwick Pickleball Club try Padel

Alnwick Pickleball Club tries Padel with Steve O'Neill (centre)

At the end of November, eight members of the Alnwick Pickleball Club, based at the Willowburn Leisure Centre, tried out the sporting phenomenon of Padel tennis at Durham Padel Centre.

Drawn together by their common interest in racquet sports, eight Pickleball players, led by former Padel coach, Steve O'Neill, visited the new 9-court Padel facility in Durham. The team had a great day out for only £16 each, including Padel hire, balls, and 90 minutes on court. Steve said "I was fortunate to spend four years in Madrid, where I was introduced to what is now the fastest-growing sport in the world. I joined an international group that met and played three times a week and went on to take a coaching course with one of Spain's top coaches".

To get a feel for Padel, google World Padel Tour or visit Durham Padel or the new facility in Benton, Newcastle. Meanwhile, Steve and the group continue to get their racquet kicks from another fast-growing sport: Pickleball. Played on a badminton court, with a tennis net, paddles, and a plastic ball; two doubles teams battle it out in a fun competitive way that can be enjoyed by anyone from 8-80 years old.

To try it out, simply contact the friendly staff at the Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick. Club nights have 20 places and take place between 6-7 pm every Friday. An hour-long session costs just £3 and can be booked via the Places Leisure App.