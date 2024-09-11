Matfen Hall launches new state-of-the-art golf clubhouse

Matfen Hall opens renovated golf clubhouse – The Keepers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LUXURY Northumberland hotel and country estate Matfen Hall opens the doors to its newest golf and dining destination – The Keepers, offering world class facilities, following a multi-million pound renovation.

Earlier this year, the Grade II-listed building became the first and only hotel in Northumberland to be awarded an AA Five-Star rating, following a multi-million pound investment by owner, Walwick Estate Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has included extensive upgrades to its Great Hall, Cloisters Restaurant and Bar, kitchens, bedrooms and suites. Now, the latest phase of the redevelopment is ready to re-open – The Keepers.

The Keepers

Utilising the original The Keepers building overlooking the hotel’s golf course, Matfen Hall has made a number of modern adaptations. This includes the first of its kind in the region, Foresight Hawk Golf Simulator using the very latest state-of-the-art technology to offer ultra-smooth virtual gameplay and practice sessions. This is within The Golf Lab which include two golf simulators, putt view studio and custom fit studio as well as the golf shop which stocks the very latest equipment.

In addition to providing the very latest cutting-edge golf technology, The Keepers now also offers a stylish contemporary restaurant, and terrace area. With an outdoor barbecue and pizza oven providing fresh stone-baked pizzas, steaks and traditional dishes, golfers and guests get an unforgettable dining experience set against the backdrop of the stunning Northumberland landscape.

A striking new mezzanine level along with a balcony which wraps around the building, provides panoramic views of the stunning parkland as well a view of players finishing at the 18th hole of the impressive course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James O’Donnell, Head of Commercial Development at Matfen Hall looks forward to greeting The Keepers visitors.

The Keepers

“I’m very excited to see the latest stage of Matfen Hall’s redevelopment come to fruition,” he said. “Over the last few years, we’ve worked tirelessly to cement ourselves as a leading luxury venue offering only the highest level of quality.

“The latest work has been ongoing for a number of months and we’re now delighted to re-open our clubhouse as The Keepers, offering the most advanced golfing technology, an unrivalled course, and a space that also provides another new, high-quality dining experience here at Matfen Hall.

“Walwick Estate Group has made a substantial investment in Matfen Hall, as it strives to deliver the highest level of quality and The Keepers refurbishment falls in line with this vision and focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Keepers is designed for everyone, not just our golf members and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the latest addition to our world-class venue.”

Rated as one of the finest golf courses in the north east of England, Matfen Hall’s 27-hole, gold standard course covers 300 acres of idyllic parkland with established burns and woodlands.

The course is equipped with smart buggies with GPS tracking, allowing players to measure distance to pin, view maps of each hole, input scores and listen to music as they drive across the course.

Additionally, Matfen Hall boasts Toptracer technology at its ten bay Driving Range, allowing players to visualise the flight and trajectory of shots in real-time and elevating the driving range experience for players of all levels.

For more information and reservations, please visit: https://matfenhall.com/dine/keepers/