Mansoor hits an unbeaten 165 in Warkworth win
Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by six wickets away to Annfield Plain 1sts in Division 1 of the NTCL.
David Baxter hit 47 as the home side posted 169 all out with Dushan Hermantha taking 4-36. Hermantha was then 59 not out and there was 48 from Jonathan Craig’s as Alnmouth replied with 170-4.
Alnwick 1sts had a three wicket away win over Cowgate 1sts in Division 2. Jaswinder Singh hit 101 as Cowgate made 205 all out, but 65 from Andrew Scott helped Alnwick to 209-7 in reply.
Tillside 1sts lost by nine wickets away to Seaton Burn 1sts. Liam Hindmarsh hit 36 as Tillside made 100 all out, Javed Mirza taking 5-20. Modussar Ali was 56 not out as Seaton replied with 101-1 in 16 overs.
Warkworth 1sts beat Bomarsund 1sts by 175 runs in Division 3. Kamran Mansoor hit a splendid 165 not out as Warkworth posted 283-8. Bomar were all out for 108 in reply with four wickets each for Martin Clark and Doug Potts.
Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by 80 runs at home to Corbridge 1sts. Marcus Sewell and Andy Percival hit 53 and 51 as Corbridge opened with 218-8, Ben Oliver taking 3-56. Alnmouth were 138 all out with Rich Neil on 74, Corey Dover taking a fine 8-25.
Tillside 2nds won by 31 runs at home to Seaton Burn 2nds in Division 5. Keith Bickerton hit 57 and there was 33 not out from Cam McGregor as the Etal side posted 161-7. Seaton Burn were 130-9 in reply with three bats on 19.
Alnwick 2nds beat Warenford by 62 runs at home. Alan Straker was 56 not out as Alnwick put on 148-6. Warenford had Kevin Thompson top score on 25 as they were bowled out for 86 with Michael Kirkup taking 4-18.
In Division 6, Wooler won by 37 runs at home to Warkworth 2nds. Andrew Aitchison was the mainstay of the Glendale innings with a knock of 90 in his team’s total of 212-5, whilst Warkworth were 175-6 in their 40 overs with Ben Briggs top scoring on 51, Aitchison taking 3-25.
Rock won by nine wickets away to Ulgham 2nds. Ulgham were all out for only 81, with Kevin Wilson taking 6-11. Rock chased it down at 82-1 in 19 overs with George Cockayne on 44 not out.
Howick beat Berwick 2nds by nine wickets.