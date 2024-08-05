Mallaburn at the double for Alnwick

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:02 BST

Alnwick Town Ladies have signed Rhiannon Mallaburn ahead of kick off in the NE Regional Women’s Premier League where they’ll face the likes of Bradford City, Hull United, York Railway Institute, and South Shields.

Boss Peter Hately is back in charge at the St. James’s Park side and said he was delighted to sign Mallaburn who has spent six years with Sunderland after starting out with the black and whites.

“Rhi is a very talented individual and she will be a really big player for us this season. It’s great to kick start our summer recruitment with this type of quality,” he told the club’s official website.

Mallaburn netted twice in Town’s opening pre-season friendly against Edinburgh South as they won 6-1 at Greensfield.

