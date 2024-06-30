Magdalene Fields thrash B team to stay on top of North Northumberland Golf League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magdalane Fields A maintained pole position in the North Northumberland Golf League with a 12-0 demolition of Magdalene Fields B.

The clean sweep of the holes saw Shane Armstrong 8&7 over Michael Cornish and Kurt Yule 2&1 against David McAskill.

Kevin Atkinson was lifting the flags and sinking putts to beat Mark Wakenshaw 3&2 and Sean Jackson was an 8&6 winner over Stuart Lowery.

Martin Neil beat Darren Jackson 4&3 while Greg Wardhaugh was 3&2 over Mark Eden as the A team extended their lead at the top to 11 points.

Magdalene Fields lead the way

Foxton are in second after a win over Alnmouth Village that saw successes for Simon Michie, J. Eggleston, J. Hood, Chris Burton and Simon Lister.

Bamburgh Castle are level on 61 points with them, however, after a win over Dunstanburgh A where S. Priestly, Aiden Topham, M. Dawson and Alan Trimby were successful for the hosts and Craig Hastings and Paul Temple shot wins for Dunstanburgh.

Seahouses thrashed Burgham Park 12-0 with wins for G. Hornsby, Alex Stevenson, J. Hogg, K. Swan, Steve Swan and D. Hornsby and Goswick were successful against Rothbury.

Alan Potts, Blair Shearer, James Grant and Cameron Ferguson shot wins for the hosts while James Lingard won his round for Rothbury and the round between David Greenshields and Jack Friar was drawn.