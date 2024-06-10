Magdalene Fields Forever - Golf Club tops table
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stuart Virtue shot 6&5 to beat George Ovenden and Sean Jackson was 1 up against Stephen Dodd.
Further successes for Martin Neil, who was 5&4 against David Mayer, Greg Wardhaugh in a 4&3 win over Simon Watson, and Gregor Cummin’s 8&7 score against Even Moir saw them go six points clear on 45.
G. Waterstone’s 4&3 against Kevin Atkinson was the home side’s only win on the night.
Warkworth scored a 10-2 victory at basement side Magdalene Fields B and Goswick won 8-4 at Alnmouth Village to put the clubs into joint third position.
Jamie Bell, Finn Bell, K. Lansbury, and S, Fairhurst played their way to victories for Warkworth while Goswick’s Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, Joe Atkinson and Cameron Ferguson were sinking their putts in good rounds.
Dunstanburgh A dominated the fairways as they thrashed Linden Hall 12-0.
Martin Carss, D, Halliday, P. Airey, Craig Hastings, A. Graham and Paul Dickinson all pencilled down wins on their scorecards.
Alnwick Castle were 8-4 winners at Bamburgh Castle while Seahouses and Foxton shared the spoils in a 6-6 draw.