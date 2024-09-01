Local sides in NFA Minor Cup action

It’s time to dig out the travel maps and route planners as the Northumberland FA Minor Cup first round kicks off this weekend.

Not that Morpeth will need much introduction to local Alliance Second Division rivals Ellington, who they host just a couple of weeks after beating them in the League.

Morpeth were 3-1 winners at FC United of Newcastle last weekend and are up to third.

North Sunderland go to Blyth Rangers A after Jack Grisdale, Eithan Balmbra and Kyle Jeffrey all fired home as the Fishermen saw off Benton 3-2 at Seafields in the League.

Local sides are looking to advance in the county cup competition

The black and whites were quarter finalists a couple of seasons ago and boss Alan Macfarlane would love to put another run together in the county competition.

Rothbury’s newly formed reserve side host the i2i International Soccer Academy in what looks like being a very tricky fixture at Armstrong Park, while other North Northumberland League sides Longhoughton Rangers take on Heddon United and champions Alnmouth United travel to face another i2i Academy team.

