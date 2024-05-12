Local rugby players star for County
A number of local rugby union stars were in county action at Alnwick last Saturday.
Northumberland were beaten 60-24 by Cheshire RFU in the Bill Beaumont senior men’s Championship.
Alnwick’s Evan Moir captained the side which also included his team-mate Sam Eggleston, Ryan Wilson and Aidan Rosie from Berwick, and Chris Johnstone, Jack Elliott, Carl Hill and Hus Yilmaz from Morpeth.
Rosie went over for a try in the defeat
Alnwick ace Ava McDougall also pulled on the County colours for their Gill Burns Senior Women’s Championship game against Chesire on the Sunday at Morpeth.
Northumberland were 15-10 winners in that game.