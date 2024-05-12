Local rugby players star for County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of local rugby union stars were in county action at Alnwick last Saturday.

Northumberland were beaten 60-24 by Cheshire RFU in the Bill Beaumont senior men’s Championship.

Alnwick’s Evan Moir captained the side which also included his team-mate Sam Eggleston, Ryan Wilson and Aidan Rosie from Berwick, and Chris Johnstone, Jack Elliott, Carl Hill and Hus Yilmaz from Morpeth.

Rosie went over for a try in the defeat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick players Ryan Wilson and Aidan Rosie in County colours

Alnwick ace Ava McDougall also pulled on the County colours for their Gill Burns Senior Women’s Championship game against Chesire on the Sunday at Morpeth.