Local football programme wiped out by weather
The East of Scotland Second Division fixture between the two sides was postponed last weekend as the Scottish non-league fixture list was wiped out by Storm Bert.
Rangers have re-signed Jack Cummings following his release by Coldstream.
Manager Kev Wright said: “l’m chuffed to have Jack coming back. I didn’t stand in his way when he wanted to follow his brother to Coldstream, I just wanted the lad to enjoy his football. He’s another very young talent with a lot to offer us.”
Highfields United travel up the coast to second-placed Duns Amateurs in the Border Amateur A Division while Tweedmouth Amateurs are also on the road for the short trip to Eyemouth Amateurs.
Berwick Town host St. Boswell’s in the B Division.
The rain, snow and winds ensured that there was no action in the Amateur League last Saturday.