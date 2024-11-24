Local football programme wiped out by weather

There was no action in the local football scene due to Storm Bert

Tweedmouth will go again at Kennoway Star this Saturday.

The East of Scotland Second Division fixture between the two sides was postponed last weekend as the Scottish non-league fixture list was wiped out by Storm Bert.

Rangers have re-signed Jack Cummings following his release by Coldstream.

Manager Kev Wright said: “l’m chuffed to have Jack coming back. I didn’t stand in his way when he wanted to follow his brother to Coldstream, I just wanted the lad to enjoy his football. He’s another very young talent with a lot to offer us.”

Highfields United travel up the coast to second-placed Duns Amateurs in the Border Amateur A Division while Tweedmouth Amateurs are also on the road for the short trip to Eyemouth Amateurs.

Berwick Town host St. Boswell’s in the B Division.

The rain, snow and winds ensured that there was no action in the Amateur League last Saturday.