Local cricket round-up

Third-placed Rock are back in NTCL Division Four action at Stocksfield on Saturday while Stobswood Welfare host Morpeth seconds.

Neither side were in action last weekend giving them both a game in hand on the sides around them, with the Welfare in ninth spot.

Warenford were 44-run winners against Backworth in Division Five (North) and remain in second position just 13 points adrift of top side Lions.

Kevin Greshon’s bowling figures of 4-26, backed by Kevin Wilson’s 2-12 and 2-24 from Michael Thompson were big factors in them getting the visitors all out for 98 in the 35th over with them chasing a target of 142/8 set by the hosts.

Darren Thompson’s 41 was the highest score, with Michael Thompson adding 33 and Brian Thompson 24.

Embleton conceded their fixture at Lions and are scheduled at home to in-form Blagdon Park this weekend while Warenford are on the road to Bomarsund.