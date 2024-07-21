Local cricket round-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick stormed to an eight wicket win over Washington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors ran up 217/8 but Alnwick quickly chased down the target as they were 218/2 by the 28th over.

Bradley Spiers hit 117 and Andrew Scott 44 in the success ahead of an away day to Blaydon this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matfen bowlers Abubakar Maqsood and Sadiq Khan tumbled Warkworth with figures of 4-48 and 3-43 respectively as the Castle Green side were beaten by 190 runs by the Division Two leaders.

The latest from around the wickets

Ananth Jegadeesh hit 106 before Conn Sullivan took his wicket and there were half centuries for Siddiqui Muhammad Umer Khattab and H, Singh as the visitors made 365/6.

Warkworth made 175 all out in reply with Adam Hall knocking 38 and Rhys James 32.

They play away at Ryton on Saturday.

Rock will be looking for a response when they play Hexham Leazes after slumping to 79 all out against Stocksfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Roberts superb bowling of 5-28 put Rock in a good position as they had the visitors all out for 141 but Matthew Scandle responded with figures of 6-42.

Warenford were beaten by four wickets at Bates Cottages as Brian Thompson knocked 44 but the side were all out for 125.

Embleton have a local derby in Division Five North on Saturday when they visit Warkworth 2nds with the two sides occupying the bottom two positions in the table.