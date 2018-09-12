Local athletes compete in GNR

Sunday was Great North Run Day and athletes from all over the world descended on Newcastle for what is one of the highlights of the North East sporting calendar.

Many individuals were running for their chosen charities and raised tens of thousands of pounds in the process.

For Alnwick Harriers, the Great North Run was the latest counter in their Grand Prix Series and there were some very good performances, not least from James Willoughby and Jon Archer, who both ran under one hour 30 minutes, and from Mel Steer and Lisa Baston, who ran 1.40.00 and 1.41.48 respectively.

Also well done to Bev Blythe who took part in her first half-marathon since she was a 13-year-old.

Alnwick Harriers results:James Willoughby 1.27.18; Jon Archer 1.28.04; David Hindmarsh 1.37.57; Mel Steer 1.40.00; Lisa Baston 1.41.48; Jason Dawson 1.41.58; Bev Blythe 1.58.18; Keith Shotton 2.01.36; Stuart Eaborn 2.07.08; Mairi Campbell 2.07.59.

Peter Mewan 2.10.11; Louise Callaghan 2.12.34; Louisa Stewart 2.14.09; Ruary Slater 2.17.16; Paul Wilkie 2.19.01; John Ross 2.27.13; Sally Armstrong 2.27.34; Melanie Smith 2.28.25; Laura McLean Jr 2.30.27; Paul Dellbridge 2.34.20; Christine Mavro-Machaelis 2.44.03; Lorna Stephenson 2.45.38.