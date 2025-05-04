Lions bite as Mitford come up short
Although Alex Kirtley had taken 5-21 as they had the hosts all-out by the 33rd over, top scores of 15 and 15 not out from Chris Kirtley and Daniel Freedman respectively were all Mitford could muster after tea as they were all out for 94 in the 35th over.
Shailesh Surve proved particularly effective for the Lions bowlers as he took 4-15, dismissing Jordan Mallaburn, skipper Keiran Mole and tailenders Ritchie Brown and Paras Patel.
The village side had won their opening two fixtures and slid down to fourth spot after the defeat, with Lions leapfrogging them into second in the early running.
Mitford will look to bounce back when they host Blagdon Park this weekend.