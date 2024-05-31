Less than One Week until RunThrough’s Inaugural Morpeth 10k in Partnership with Morpeth Harriers
The Morpeth 10k offers participants a road-closed, out-and-back, route with the start and finish lines positioned prominently in front of the town hall clock tower. Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club, with its rich history and commitment to fostering athletic excellence, aligns seamlessly with RunThrough's mission to inspire and unite individuals through running.
"We are delighted to join forces with Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club for the inaugural Morpeth 10k. This partnership signifies our collective dedication to promoting fitness, well-being, and a love for running within the community," noted Chris Parr, Morpeth 10k Race Director.
David Swinburne, Chairman for Morpeth Harriers commented, “Morpeth Harriers are delighted to be working with RunThrough to bring road racing back to Morpeth Town Centre on what is bound to be a grandstand morning of action. We hope the race will attract runners of all abilities from our town and surrounding areas, whether they are elite or club runners, those who like to take on a local parkrun, or perhaps those just wanting to take part in a well organised local event on what is a new course. This should be a good one for spectators, families and supporters wanting to watch, and the club and RunThrough are of course grateful for the support of the local authority to enable the race to go ahead.”
The Morpeth 10k is expected to draw participants from Morpeth and beyond, expanding the local running calendar as well as bringing new events to the wider Northumberland community. Registration for the Morpeth 10k is open here, inviting runners of all abilities to participate in a day of fitness, fun, and community support. RunThrough will organise and deliver 240 events in 2024 including the Tatton Park 5k and 10k, as well as other prominent events such as the Run Media City 5k and 10k and the Northwich 10k.