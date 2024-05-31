Less than One Week until RunThrough’s Inaugural Morpeth 10k in Partnership with Morpeth Harriers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morpeth, UK: RunThrough, the UK's leading and Europe’s fastest growing running events company, is pleased to preview the brand new Morpeth 10k, set to take place on Sunday, June 2nd. This exciting event is made possible through a partnership with Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club.

The Morpeth 10k offers participants a road-closed, out-and-back, route with the start and finish lines positioned prominently in front of the town hall clock tower. Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club, with its rich history and commitment to fostering athletic excellence, aligns seamlessly with RunThrough's mission to inspire and unite individuals through running.

"We are delighted to join forces with Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club for the inaugural Morpeth 10k. This partnership signifies our collective dedication to promoting fitness, well-being, and a love for running within the community," noted Chris Parr, Morpeth 10k Race Director.

David Swinburne, Chairman for Morpeth Harriers commented, “Morpeth Harriers are delighted to be working with RunThrough to bring road racing back to Morpeth Town Centre on what is bound to be a grandstand morning of action. We hope the race will attract runners of all abilities from our town and surrounding areas, whether they are elite or club runners, those who like to take on a local parkrun, or perhaps those just wanting to take part in a well organised local event on what is a new course. This should be a good one for spectators, families and supporters wanting to watch, and the club and RunThrough are of course grateful for the support of the local authority to enable the race to go ahead.”

