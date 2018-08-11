Learmonth 'beyond gutted' by European Championships performance

Berwick athlete Guy Learmonth says he is 'beyond gutted' with his performance at the European Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old made it through to the semi-finals of the 800m in Berlin last night, but failed to make tonight's final.

He tweeted: 'I am beyond gutted with my two performances out here. Worst tactical races of my life, I’ve missed a major opportunity and blew it. It’s embarrassing. I apologise for that but I’m proud of myself from what I’ve had to come back from since December. The show goes on!'

Learmonth finished fifth in his heat in 1.46.75, enough to make it to the semi-finals.

He also finished fifth in heat 1 of the semis in 1.46.83, which ranked him in 11th place overall from the two heats.

The third fastest Scottish 800m athlete of all time, Learmonth reached the final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2015 European Indoor Championships, finishing sixth in both.

In 2015, he was crowned British Indoor Champion in the 800m and in 2016, he won a bronze medal, coming third at the British Indoor Championships. In 2017, he was again crowned British Indoor Champion, and also won a silver medal in the British Outdoor Championships.

Shortly after, he competed in the London Anniversary Games where he achieved a lifetime beat of 1:45.77 and the qualifying standard for the World Championships in London in August 2017. Earlier this year, he was in Australia for the Commonwealth Games.