Leadley takes gold at Windy Gyle

The tough 8.5 mile Windy Gyle fell race in the Cheviots was won by Sam Leadley in a time of 1 hour 3 minutes and 4 seconds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jospeh Cherry was second, just 47 seconds adrift, and Andrew Armin came third.

The ladies race was won by Karen Robertson with a time of 01:18:46, closely followed by Rachel Vincent in 01:19:00 flat. Robin Bennet was third.

The records set by Nick Swinburn and Catriona Macdonald of 57 minutes 18 seconds and 01:09:00 in 2012 and 2022 respectively still stand for the race.

There was a field of 39 competitors.