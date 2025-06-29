Leadley takes gold at Windy Gyle
The tough 8.5 mile Windy Gyle fell race in the Cheviots was won by Sam Leadley in a time of 1 hour 3 minutes and 4 seconds.
Jospeh Cherry was second, just 47 seconds adrift, and Andrew Armin came third.
The ladies race was won by Karen Robertson with a time of 01:18:46, closely followed by Rachel Vincent in 01:19:00 flat. Robin Bennet was third.
The records set by Nick Swinburn and Catriona Macdonald of 57 minutes 18 seconds and 01:09:00 in 2012 and 2022 respectively still stand for the race.
There was a field of 39 competitors.