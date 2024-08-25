Leaders Newcastle City win at Hipsburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnmouth & Lesbury were dealt a blow as they went down to a six-wicket defeat by leaders Newcastle City.

The loss put a huge dent in the Hipsburn side’s championship hopes as City edged 27 points clear with a game in hand.

They travel to local rivals Morpeth for another huge game this Saturday as they look to keep their slender dreams of silverware alive.

Wicket keeper Laurie Robson was 60 not out as Alnmouth ran up a respectable 190/5 in the 50 overs – but City made 191/4 with over nine overs to spare.

Skipper Tom Vickers was also 26 not out as the fifty overs came up and they knew that they had their work cut out in the field after tea.

“It was a really good competitive game of cricket, and with a little bit of luck and things might have been closer,” said Vickers after.

“Newcastle City were excellent from ball one - they controlled the game superbly and we did really well to get to 190.”

“When we had them 130-4 I thought we had a real chance, then Rishabh Choubey batted very well for them and took the game away from us.”

Pallav Kumar struck 49 before being run out by Ed Brunton while Omar Ahmed was on 51 before Chalana de Silva took his wicket.

There was also a half century for City’s Rishabh Choubey who was 55 not out.

Although Hamza Parvez went for 17 and Shahid Khan for 3 from Paul Straker’s bowling, the steady scoring of the defending champions took them to total two balls into the 41st over.

“We still want to finish the season as well as we can and finish as close to the top of the table as we can,” continued Vickers.

“We have a really tough game away at Morpeth followed by two games against teams that are fighting to stay up.”

“As a club we are really pleased with how this season has gone. Some of the younger lads have really stepped up this season and shown that they have the talent to perform at a high level, and hopefully we can keep that going.”