Late winner sees Highfields lift the Beveridge Cup

Jayden Jeffrey grabbed a last-gasp winner to hand Highfields United the Beveridge Cup – and then saw red as he removed his top in the joyous aftermath and received a second yellow card.

Niall Jones hit a hat-trick for Highfields as they took the lead and were pegged back on three occasions.

The United goal hero fired them ahead five minutes before the break when he drilled a free-kick into the top corner from 35-yards.

Dunn Young cleared one off the line but Leithen Rovers levelled on the Hawick 4G when they capitalised on a defensive error in the 65th minute.

Highfields celebrate with the silverware.

It looked like Highfields had won it in the 85th minute when Jones went clear and cooly shot home but Rovers grabbed a dramatic late equaliser when a corner was headed home.

Jones completed his treble when he curled in from the edge of the box in the first period of extra time, but the Innerleithen side grabbed another late leveller in the second period as a 25-yard free kick was dispatched into the roof of the net.

But Highfields were in dreamland when Jeffrey drove into the bottom corner in the dying seconds in front of a large crowd.

Tweedmouth Rangers were also celebrating as they secured safety in Division Two of the East of Scotland League with a 2-0 win over Stirling Uni at Shielfield.

First half strikes from Craig Bell and man of the match Ross Aitchison ensured that the Rangers avoided the drop.

Craig Heath was named the player’s player of the year afterwards with Rhys Dixon scooping the committee player of the year at the club.