Late leveller gains Berwick point

Alfie Robinson powered in a late header as Berwick Rangers secured their first point for new gaffer Kevin Haynes.

The central defender rose to nod home from a corner with just two minutes to go at MKM Shielfield – and sparked the celebrations.

He was joined on the scoresheet by debutant Ben Scarborough, who has been snapped up from Bonnyrigg Rose on-loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder had an instant impact as he burst down the left and squeezed a low shot past Gretna 2008 keeper Jim Atkinson at the near post with the in-sliding Stuart Douglas only able to help it into the roof of the net.

The fans saw an equaliser with two minutes to go - but boss Haynes felt they could have had more to celebrate

Haynes said that he had brought him in to bring more goals and assists and he will have been a happy man as he watched on from the dug-out.

The visitors levelled just five minutes later, however, when Greg McCaragher’s curling ball into the box was tapped in at the back post by Dan Orsi.

Although Berwick piled forward after that, they were stung when Gretna looped a ball into the box and as it bobbled towards goal, Mark McConnell took a mighty swipe and lashed it inside the near post into his own net.

Unlucky McConnell, another new signing who has joined up from Dunbar United until the end of the season, had his head in his hands as it handed the visitors the advantage going into the break.

But Robinson’s late leap and powerful connection rippled the corner of the net – and the manager felt that his side could, and maybe should, have got more from the game.

“I thought a point was the very minimum we deserved,” said Haynes after.

“A couple of weeks ago I questioned the player’s hearts and desire to pick up pints and to improve performances, and I thought they gave that in spades today – they worked tirelessly and deserved more from the game from their effort alone.”

“But with the amount of chances we created, we deserved more than a point.”

The Borderers remain in fifteenth spot in the Lowland League table ahead of their visit to title-chasing Caledonian Braves’ Alliance Park on Saturday.

Braves are in second just two points adrift of leaders East Kilbride, though they’ve played three games more, and Rangers will look to pull off an upset.

Berwick are scheduled to play their East of Scotland Qualifying Cup Quarter Final against Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Tuesday 11th March, with a semi-final against boss Haynes’ former club Dunbar United or Whitehill Welfare at MKM Shielfield awaiting the winners of the tie.