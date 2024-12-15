Late goals end Morpeth hopes against fifth-placed Ashton

Jack Foalle limped off in Morpeth’s heavy home defeat by Ashton United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pacy wide-man was clattered out by the touchline near the dug-out shortly after he’d set-up Nic Bollado’s equaliser.

And despite the vociferous protests from the Morpeth management team, the referee didn’t even blow for a foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We probably got a bit irate after their lad stood on Jack which, for me it’s a red card, but that’s it,” said disappointed gaffer Craig Lynch.

The Highwaymen went down to defeat at Craik Park

“He’s done it off the ball and Jack’s got three stud marks in his leg because he’s been stamped on, but unfortunately people can’t see it. I don’t know how, because it’s right in front of him, but that’s another story for another day.”

Ashton made a dream start as Jason Gilchrist swept home after just two minutes, but the Highwaymen controlled possession for long periods after that.

“They’ve sat into a shape and we’ve kept the ball moving,” continued Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a bit disappointed because we were forcing it. The quality was disappointing in the first half but we spoke about some things at half time and from then, until we scored, we had done it - passing and moving and exploiting what we thought their weaknesses were.”

Town levelled in the 57th minute as Foalle burst down the right and crossed for Bollado, who took a touch, steadied himself and cleverly drilled in low inside the keeper’s near post.

“We got in the game at 1-1 and you think we’re the home team, now go and kick on from this. The disappointing thing is we do something well and then we just stop doing it and move unto something else. I’ve said that too many times now,” continued the manager.

“The momentum was there if we kept doing what we were doing well, just keeping the ball moving simply. And then we didn’t, we’re trying to play intricate little passes around the corners against a team that’s pressing high and wanting to get the ball forward quick because their front three are probably up there with the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilchrist tucked away a driven cross for his second and further goals late on from James Hardy and Nathan Lowe slapped the gloss on the win.

Town are in NFA Senior Cup action at Newcastle Uni this evening (Thursday 19th December) and return to Craik Park on Saturday to face Gainsborough Trinity.