Larkin wins the Chevy Chase

Northumberland Fell Runners’ Paul Larkin won the 68th Chevy Chase race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the second successive year that Larkin has come home first in the tough 20-mile upland competition which takes in the peaks of Cheviot and Hedgehope from Wooler.

His time of 2 hours 50 minutes and 19 seconds was slightly down on his time from last year, when he won it in 2:46:34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltwell Harriers’ Andrew Armin was second and Cheviot Trail Runners’ Russell Walsh placed third.

It proved back-to-back successes for the top runner

Jill Mykura of the Carnethy Hill Running Club won the female race in a time of 3 hours 27 minutes and 52 seconds, with Alnwick Triathlon’s Nicola Duggan second and Naomi Dijkman of Lauderdale Limpers Running Club in third position.

The course records of 2:38:56 set by Jarlath McKenna in 2023 and 03:04:20 by T. Calder in 1991 remain standing.