Larkin wins the Chevy Chase
It was the second successive year that Larkin has come home first in the tough 20-mile upland competition which takes in the peaks of Cheviot and Hedgehope from Wooler.
His time of 2 hours 50 minutes and 19 seconds was slightly down on his time from last year, when he won it in 2:46:34.
Saltwell Harriers’ Andrew Armin was second and Cheviot Trail Runners’ Russell Walsh placed third.
Jill Mykura of the Carnethy Hill Running Club won the female race in a time of 3 hours 27 minutes and 52 seconds, with Alnwick Triathlon’s Nicola Duggan second and Naomi Dijkman of Lauderdale Limpers Running Club in third position.
The course records of 2:38:56 set by Jarlath McKenna in 2023 and 03:04:20 by T. Calder in 1991 remain standing.