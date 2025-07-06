Larkin wins the Chevy Chase

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 18:07 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 07:52 BST
Northumberland Fell Runners’ Paul Larkin won the 68th Chevy Chase race.

It was the second successive year that Larkin has come home first in the tough 20-mile upland competition which takes in the peaks of Cheviot and Hedgehope from Wooler.

His time of 2 hours 50 minutes and 19 seconds was slightly down on his time from last year, when he won it in 2:46:34.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saltwell Harriers’ Andrew Armin was second and Cheviot Trail Runners’ Russell Walsh placed third.

It proved back-to-back successes for the top runnerplaceholder image
It proved back-to-back successes for the top runner

Jill Mykura of the Carnethy Hill Running Club won the female race in a time of 3 hours 27 minutes and 52 seconds, with Alnwick Triathlon’s Nicola Duggan second and Naomi Dijkman of Lauderdale Limpers Running Club in third position.

The course records of 2:38:56 set by Jarlath McKenna in 2023 and 03:04:20 by T. Calder in 1991 remain standing.

Related topics:Paul LarkinWooler
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice