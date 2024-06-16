Larkin wins at Windy Gyle
Larkin, of Northumberland Fell Runners, has also won at Bollihope Carrs and Brough Law this season as he continues his fine form.
He had placed 12th in the English Championship race in the Lakes the previous day.
Race organiser Phil Green said: “Thanks to Ian Holland, Emma Garland, David Guy-Johnson, Julie A Guy-Johnson and Les Turnbull for marshalling - the race wouldn't have happened without them. And to Les Bellis and George Routledge for kindly donating the trophies and prizes respectively.”
The Chevy Chase is the next big fell race on the Northumberland running calendar.
The gruelling 20-miler sets off from the Youth Hostel at Wooler on Saturday 6th July.
There is almost 4000 feet (1219m) of climbing in the race, which takes in the summits of Cheviot and Hedgehope.
The men’s record around the course was set by Jarlath McKenna last year at 2 hours 38 minutes and 56 seconds.
The female record of 3 hours 4 minutes and 20 seconds, achieved by Tricia Calder, has stood since 1991.
Tricia also holds the record in the Simonside fell race of 46 minutes and 48 seconds which she achieved in the same year.
