Lamont on podium in Euro wrestling Championships
Rothbury wrestler Matthew Lamont won a bronze medal in the International Federation of Celtic Wrestling European Championships in Brittany.
The Gazette sports personality of the year took third spot in the backhold competition on the first day at Saint Renan.
Lamont travelled with fellow Northumbrian Jack Brown from Haydon Bridge and the Cumbrian wrestlers Jack Ewart, Thomas Gibson, Matty Hodgson, Andrew Carlile, Michael Kirkham, George Peacock, Myles Stainton and Jack Pritt to represent England against Breton, Spanish, Austrian and Icelandic competitors in both the backhold and gouren styles.