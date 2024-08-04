Lamont is new 13-stone World Champion

Northumberland celebrated a big win as Rothbury’s Matthew Lamont was crowned the Cumberland and Westmorland 13 stone World Champion at Cockermouth show in Cumbria.

Lamont beat Richard Fox in what was described as a ‘brilliant final’ by organisers.

Bobby Stewart won the under-15 World Championship which was held at Powburn show on the same day.

Thomas Davidson was first in the 13.5 stone and 15 stone contests and then finished second to Jamie Oliver in the All-Weights bout.

George Younger won the under 18s competition, beating Edward Younger in the final, and Jack Pringle took the honours in the under 10s.

He was also third in the under 12s.