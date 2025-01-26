Keeper puts pen to paper at Morpeth

Dan Langley has signed a new deal at Morpeth

Morpeth’s future is in safe hands after keeper Dan Langley signed a new contract at the club until the end of 2026/27 season.

The six-foot seven-inch stopper has impressed since joining up at Craik Park in the summer.

Langley had appeared at sides such as Newcastle United Under-23s, Gateshead, Spennymoor Town, Oldham Athletic, Blyth Spartans, and Scunthorpe United before making the number one shirt at Town his own.

The club have also signed an understudy to Langley as 16-year-old Mason Brown put pen to paper on his first contract.

He has been playing in the club’s u18 side and is joining the Morpeth academy this summer.

Brown will be available to play in the first team as he trains alongside 24-year-old Langley.

Town were disappointed to lose influential midfielder Fenton John, however, after he was recalled from his season-long loan by parent club Gateshead.

The National League side have sold a number of players recently and have cut short his second spell at the Highwaymen.