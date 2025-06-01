Keenan stars with bat and ball in Berwick success

Elliot Keenan struck a steady 81 in Berwick’s Division Three win at Blyth – then tore into their batting order by taking six wickets for just 33 runs.

The all-rounder was in superb form as the Borderers continue to maintain an interest in the early NTCL Division Three promotion spots with a 47-run success.

Keenan cracked ten boundaries in his time at the crease for his second half century of the season and then impressed with what was just his third spell of bowling this season following five overs against Alnwick in the Cup and five against Allerdale in the League with just one wicket falling in that time.

Arun Ramasammy also made a half century as he struck a superb 55 off just 54 balls which included three big sixes and five fours.

Berwick’s main batting threat from Australian overseas star Dominic Donaldson was quashed when Andy Kemp hit his pads first ball and he was adjudged lbw.

Donaldson had smashed 93 in a Thomas Wilson league Cup success at Rock in mid-week and has already made 584 runs so far this season, including two centuries (122 and 118 not out) and two other half centuries (80 and 54).

But the side rallied around with Jordan Woodcock hitting 23 as they edged up to a total of 207 all out with just three balls left.

Ramasammy caught Sukhjit Singh for 31 off Declan Mark as Berwick made the breakthrough at 44-1 and although his opening partner Frank Cook made 58, Keenan finally clean bowled him to eliminate the danger.

The wickets then tumbled in regular succession as Blyth were all put for 160 and Berwick maintained second spot in the table – just eleven points adrift of leaders Blagdon Park.

They host Ponteland seconds at the Pier Field this weekend, looking to extend their winning run.