Junior Harriers turn in personal best times

News and results from Alnwick Harriers.

There were PBs galore at the Druridge Bay parkrun on Saturday, October 20, with a whole host of Junior runners from Alnwick Harriers putting in some impressive performances.

Oliver Telfer (Junior Male 15-17) was first home for Alnwick, coming fifth overall and clocking a speedy 18.24 PB.

Fellow Junior runner Millie Breese (Junior Female 11-14) notched her best performance yet at Druridge Bay, crossing the line in 19.34, finishing 10th and first female overall.

Another young gun to impress was Euan Friend (Junior Male 11-14), who grabbed a 23.31 personal best. He took the bragging rights in the Friend family household, finishing more than two minutes in front of his dad, Chris.

A number of Seniors clinched PBs on the day too, with Jason Dawson (8th, 19.23), Jo Powell (28th, 22.44) and Alex Reed (151st, 32.06) all having a good day at the office.

Results: 5 Oliver Telfer 18.24; 8 Jason Dawson 19.23; 10 Millie Breese 19.34; 17 Robert Baddeley 21.11; 28 Jo Powell 22.44; 30 Harris Hall 22.50; 31 Phil Hall 22.52; 37 Sarah Syers 23.30; 38 Euan Friend 23.31; 39 Steve Cowell 23.34; 40 Neil Hamilton 23.46; 64 Chris Friend 25.45; 77 Philip Lee 26.49; 95 George Williams 28.36; 102 Linda Patterson 28.49; 108 Kim Bronze 29.06; 119 Eleanor Heeley 29.30; 123 Rebecca Heeley 29.44; 131 Una McCaig 30.18; 151 Alex Reed 32.06.

Elsewhere, Chris Stewart tried the Newbiggin parkrun for the first time and sneaked into the top 20, finishing 19th in 23.25.

On Sunday, a number of hardy Harriers competed in the Run Northumberland Castles Marathon and Half-marathon, which started and finished at the iconic Bamburgh Castle.

In the marathon, Cris Atwell put in a solid performance, finishing 15th overall in 4.05.11

In the half-marathon, there was a decent age-group performance for Lisa Athey, who was third V40 female in 1.46.53. Meanwhile, Gay Eastoe was third V60 female in 02.09.17.

Other Alnwick Harriers to complete the half-marathon were Chris Calvert (110th, 1.48.53) and Justine Norman (291st, 2.25.02).

