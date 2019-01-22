Junior Harriers set new club records

Smashing the club record and competition victories – there have been some impressive performances from talented members of the Alnwick Harriers Junior section this week.

First up, Ollie Telfer shone at the Northern Athletics Indoor Championship, at Sheffield.

The race was Ollie’s first opportunity to run on an indoor 200m track but once around the first bend he quickly adjusted to the different environment. Ollie ran a personal best time in the 800m, finishing in 2min 11s, setting a new club record in the process.

Meanwhile, at the Gateshead Indoor Athletics series, it was Leila Thompson’s turn on to win first prize (U13) in the shot put. Leila improved her indoor club record to 6.4m, while sister Talia could only manage 4th place on this evening.

Last week, 25 Junior Alnwick Harriers represented their schools at the Schools’ Cross-country County Championship.

It was a successful day with Millie Breese running superbly to win her race.

Lauren Brown and Hannah Johnston finished fourth and fifth.

Lilia Purvis had a great race in the U13 category and was the club’s only other girl to be selected to represent the County next month.

In the boys’ races, Max Murray-John gained a county vest in the U13 age group.

The intermediate boys Ben Murray-John, Ollie Telfer and Barney Harvey all gained top-16 places to represent Northumberland too at the Northern Region Intercounty Competition, at Temple Park, South Shields.