Jonny Devers is a heartbreaker in Scottish Cup success for Berwick Rangers

Jonny Devers netted a late double as Berwick Rangers avoided a potential Scottish Cup banana skin.

Devers struck in the 87th and 89th minutes to put the Borderers into Round Two after Liam Kelly had drawn ten-man amateurs Cupar Hearts level in the 82nd minute.

Their reward is a trip to League Two Forfar Athletic.

“It didn’t start so well going one down within a minute and a half so that gave them something to hold onto, but I’m really proud of the guys showing the patience that they did to get back into the game and ultimately go and win it quite comfortably,” said boss Thomas Scobbie after.

The black and gold were stunned at MKM Shielfield as Kyle Baker shot Hearts in front to the delight of their noisy 100-strong travelling support.

But ‘Gers kept their composure and levelled in the 21st minute through Arran Laidlaw then got themselves ahead when Jamie Watson beat the visiting keeper just before the hour.

Cupar were reduced to ten-men shortly after but they kept going and with just eight minutes remaining on the clock, Kelly was celebrating as they grabbed their second.

Heartbreaker Devers ensured it was the ‘Gers who went through.

“It’s important for clubs like Berwick that we try and get as far as we can in the competition. The finances are a great help to the club and it also keeps or unbeaten run going, which now takes us to five,” continued Scobbie.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult task and if you look at some of the results that have happened in the Scottish Cup today with lower league opponents winning against higher opponents, this could have been a real banana skin for us – but I have to give full credit to the players who managed to get us through.”

“With Cup games the big thing is getting yourself through into the hat for the next round and we’re delighted to be through.”

Berwick were at home to Bo’ness United under the floodlights on Tuesday evening and are back in Lowland League action at MKM Shielfield on Saturday when they take on East Kilbride.

“We’ve managed to get the squad back fit so we’ve got a good squad just now to choose from and guys are really battling each other for places,” said the gaffer.

Rangers have been drawn against Threave Rovers in the South Cup Third Round.