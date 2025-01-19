Jones hits four in Highfields romp

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 19th Jan 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:00 BST
All the Border Amateur actionAll the Border Amateur action
All the Border Amateur action
Tweedmouth boss Kev Wright’s side host Bathgate Thistle in the East of Scotland Second Division on Saturday.

The gaffer will look for a reaction from his players after they were narrowly beaten 3-2 at Oakley United last weekend.

Craig Bell and Ciaran Nisbet were on target in the defeat, which means Rangers haven’t won a League game since early October.

They sit in twelfth spot in the table on 15 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highfields United striker Niall Jones hit four in his team’s 9-2 demolition of Hawick United in the Border Amateur A division.

Lee Dodd, Conal Ham, Jayden Jeffrey, Martin Inglis and Ryan Lillico netted the others as United went up to third.

They host Longniddry Villa in the Second Round of the South Cup on Saturday.

Basement side Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 5-0 at Eyemouth United ahead of their Cup tie at home to Kelso Thistle.

In the B Division, Berwick Town were beaten 8-5 at home by Biggar United in an end-to-end thriller.

Town, who are in thirteenth spot, play Hawick Legion in the B Division on Saturday.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice