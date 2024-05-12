James hits half century in Warkworth defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warkworth fell to an 8-wicket defeat against Ryton on the Castle Green in Division Two.

Rhys James top scored with 58 and Matthew Hall made 41 as Warkworth were 149 all out from 42.5 overs.

The visitors’ Lukas Culley was 52 not out and Lochlan Young-Hall 40 not out as Ryton brought up the 150 for 2 off 38.1 overs.

Warkworth had won the toss and elected to bat but skipper Michael Phillips was caught by Philip Butler from David Howorth’s bowling for just 1.

The James-Hall partnership steadied Warkworth as they reached 89 before James’s wicket fell, caught by Kane Scott off Culley.

Tristan Parnell was caught soon after for 5 and then Stephen Boyd walked for a duck, as did Jack Titterington, lbw from Culley.

Adam Hall brought up 18 from 41 deliveries and Stephen Dargue 16 from 58 as Warkworth battled to their total.

Their bowling couldn’t have got off to a better start as Ryton opener Kyle Da Camara went for 1 off just seven balls when wicket keeper Dargue caught him behind off Martin Clark’s delivery.

But they had edged up to 89 runs before the second wicket fell as Remembrance Nyathi was caught by Boyd from Adam Hall’s bowling for 51.

Warkworth travel to Lintz on Saturday while in Division One Alnmouth & Lesbury host Swalwell and Alnwick are at Annfield Plain.

Embleton CC are yet to play a game and have crashed to the bottom of Division 5 (North).