Jackson on target in Reds defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Alliance First Division fixture was rearranged to the Blakelaw Hub artificial surface to get it played, and the success moved the hosts nine points clear of the Hillmen - who have a game in hand.

Although Jack Reid shot Wideopen ahead early on, Rothbury drew level through James Jackson in the 37th minute with Greg Woodburn impressing in a man-of-the-match display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Carter grabbed what proved the winner in the 75th minute.

National World

“We were disappointed to come away with nothing as on the balance of play I thought we deserved a point,” said Macpherson.

“We played some really good stuff in the first half but lacked a clinical finishing touch. Second half was tougher but we battled well.”

The Reds face a long journey to Whitburn & Cleadon in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will hope to bounce back and get three points. Whitburn have picked up since the turn of the year and it will be a difficult task,” continued the player/manager.

North Sunderland were beaten 4-3 at promotion-chasing second-placed Wallsend Boys Club in Division Two and the Fishermen face a hectic run-in.

“This season has been a nightmare,” said boss Alan Macfarlane.

“We’ve got four games in nine days from next week then that’s us done.”

Kyle Jeffrey, Cameron Thorpe and Rhys Hogg netted at Wallsend.